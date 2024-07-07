CNB Bank Purchases 187 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pool by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 313,190 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pool by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 525,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,839,000 after purchasing an additional 45,953 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,055,000 after purchasing an additional 76,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pool by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Pool Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.78. 324,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,836. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $298.07 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.