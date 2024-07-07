CNB Bank Sells 102 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CNB Bank reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,515,290,000 after acquiring an additional 365,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Business Machines by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,631,000 after acquiring an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,009,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,015,000 after acquiring an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.02. 2,085,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,618. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $131.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

