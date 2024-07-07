Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,018 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 244,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,738,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 15.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 132,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after buying an additional 17,535 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $241.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.56 and its 200-day moving average is $203.75. The company has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

