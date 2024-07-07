Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,128 Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POWA. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the first quarter valued at $223,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Price Performance

Shares of POWA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.68. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $79.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.55 million, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

