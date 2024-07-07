Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in MSCI by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $904,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,506,000 after acquiring an additional 57,342 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.53.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $4.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $495.24. 384,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,563. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.30. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

