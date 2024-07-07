Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,507 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 15.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,905,089 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $117,684,000 after purchasing an additional 388,079 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Halliburton by 8.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 58,235 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Halliburton Trading Down 2.0 %

HAL stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. 6,890,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,294,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

