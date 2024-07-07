Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 26,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $55.23. 2,263,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,556. The company has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.27%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

