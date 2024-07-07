Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $644,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.32 and its 200 day moving average is $293.15. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $345.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

