Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New $838,000 Investment in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,785,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $52,845,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,503,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,132.7% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 95,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 87,729 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AXS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.04. The stock had a trading volume of 746,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,889. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXIS Capital

In other news, Director W Marston Becker acquired 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,842.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

See Also

