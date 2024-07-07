Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,785,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,959,000 after buying an additional 167,538 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,493 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,845,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,160,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after acquiring an additional 169,443 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of USMV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.12. 1,165,446 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.39. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

