Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,838,000 after purchasing an additional 177,582 shares during the period. Cornell University acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,212,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,790,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,792,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,006,000 after purchasing an additional 744,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.65. 2,171,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,341. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.62.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2704 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

