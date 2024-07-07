Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 807 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 10.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 800,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,000 after purchasing an additional 77,122 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in CarMax by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth $1,641,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus upgraded CarMax to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

CarMax Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:KMX traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.58. 2,293,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,948. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

