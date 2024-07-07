Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.90.

CNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNM

Core & Main Stock Down 1.1 %

CNM opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In related news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $2,925,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,271.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $298,427.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,158.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,925,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,271.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $9,427,067. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Core & Main by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.