Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Position Decreased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Coupang by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of CPNG stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.67. 5,411,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,848,007. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coupang news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,910.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,825.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 753,538 shares of company stock worth $15,662,818. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

