Cove Private Wealth LLC Has $201,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cove Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,584,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.99. 314,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,932. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.81 and its 200 day moving average is $182.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

