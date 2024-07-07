Craig Hallum Reiterates Buy Rating for Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $56.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLP opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $777.41 million, a PE ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $919,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,580,857 shares in the company, valued at $164,540,379.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,147.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $919,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,580,857 shares in the company, valued at $164,540,379.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,072,198 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

