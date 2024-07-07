Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

CRST has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.54) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 175 ($2.21) to GBX 250 ($3.16) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 237 ($3.00) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 229.40 ($2.90).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Stock Up 2.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 250 ($3.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of £642.30 million, a PE ratio of 3,571.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 152.70 ($1.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 272.40 ($3.45). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 227.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 214.02.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Martyn Clark sold 10,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.16), for a total value of £25,867.50 ($32,718.82). Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.