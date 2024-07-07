Cronos One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.75 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.0835 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $2.22 billion and $5.75 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00045361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012335 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

