Crown Wealth Group LLC Acquires 370 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after acquiring an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after buying an additional 1,233,726 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,092,000 after buying an additional 383,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $509.84. 3,156,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123,483. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $510.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.90. The company has a market capitalization of $461.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.