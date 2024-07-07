crvUSD Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last week, crvUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. crvUSD has a total market capitalization of $140.22 million and $21.05 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 140,784,292 tokens. The official website for crvUSD is www.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 140,784,291.7559848. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99602871 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $18,152,417.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

