CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Raised by Tobam

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,275,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,542,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.