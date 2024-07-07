Darrow Company Inc. Has $17.04 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Darrow Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 11.2% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $496.16. 28,495,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,387,020. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.46. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $496.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

