DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0344 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00080187 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00022277 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010339 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.