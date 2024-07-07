Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 1,052

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,050 ($13.28) to GBX 1,052 ($13.31) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.18) to GBX 1,220 ($15.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Pearson alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PSON

Pearson Price Performance

Insider Activity

Pearson stock opened at GBX 1,006 ($12.72) on Friday. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 809.60 ($10.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,046.50 ($13.24). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 967.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 978.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. The stock has a market cap of £6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,898.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, insider Annette Thomas bought 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 985 ($12.46) per share, with a total value of £3,772.55 ($4,771.76). 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.