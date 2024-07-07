Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,950 ($37.31) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.95) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($29.72) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.95) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,825 ($35.73).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 2,678 ($33.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,705.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,504.06. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 2,065 ($26.12) and a one year high of GBX 2,830 ($35.80). The firm has a market cap of £9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,809.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of €0.93 ($1.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,337.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,702 ($34.18) per share, for a total transaction of £4,647.44 ($5,878.37). In the last three months, insiders purchased 508 shares of company stock worth $1,332,421. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

Featured Stories

