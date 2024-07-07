DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Rating Increased to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
DOYU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HSBC raised DouYu International from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
DouYu International Trading Down 1.8 %
DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.
Institutional Trading of DouYu International
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth about $3,750,000. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,006,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DouYu International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DouYu International Company Profile
DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.
