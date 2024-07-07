Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BROS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 233.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. Analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,958,011.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,281,743 shares in the company, valued at $46,168,382.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,958,011.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,281,743 shares in the company, valued at $46,168,382.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $592,601.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,856,238.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,154 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

