Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives $13.95 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.95.

EFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $100,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 169,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,697.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $100,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 169,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,697.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $71,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 179,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $272,866 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 32.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,388,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after buying an additional 338,434 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 36,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,263,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,165,000 after buying an additional 53,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.97. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 46.79 and a current ratio of 46.79.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $31.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.68 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 66.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.75%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

