Energi Market Cap Tops $7.42 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Energi has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $655,606.18 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0948 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,292,272 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

