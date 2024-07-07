Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Acquired by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 108.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2,966.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 293.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ESGR stock traded up $6.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.36. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $229.57 and a 1-year high of $333.23.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.