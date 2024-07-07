Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPRT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of EPRT opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $28.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.31%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,417. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 70,982 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 118,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,060,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,560,000 after acquiring an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

