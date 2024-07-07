Evercore ISI Increases Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $105.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.48.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $99.59 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.28 and its 200-day moving average is $92.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $161.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 924,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,880,000 after acquiring an additional 115,145 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 57,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

