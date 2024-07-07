Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 575.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EG. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $751,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,130,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,064,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,271,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.5 %

EG traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $362.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,761. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $338.94 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.95.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

