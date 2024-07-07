Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT Raised to $126.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.44.

EXPD stock opened at $123.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.73 and a 200-day moving average of $121.83. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,923,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,622,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,615,000 after acquiring an additional 115,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,923,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,524,000 after acquiring an additional 96,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,609,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

