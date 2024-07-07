Family Firm Inc. Acquires 5,438 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 7.7% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $31,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 66,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 651,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,503,000 after acquiring an additional 26,764 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. 7,272,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,528,680. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.99.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

