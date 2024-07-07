Family Firm Inc. Acquires 7,356 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBW. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Motco grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. 308,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,353. The company has a market capitalization of $305.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $44.63.

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

