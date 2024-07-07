Family Firm Inc. Boosts Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 119,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,950,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $935,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 153.3% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.40. 152,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,008. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.08. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $93.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

