Family Firm Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,129,000 after buying an additional 276,387 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,966,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,930,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,517,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 284,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after purchasing an additional 153,876 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.05. The company had a trading volume of 539,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,020. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.44. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

