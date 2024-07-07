Family Firm Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,373 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 846.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 51,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,774. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

(Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.