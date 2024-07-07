Family Firm Inc. Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 279.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 273.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,509,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,304,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564,880. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

