Family Firm Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $514,539,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,266,000 after purchasing an additional 512,884 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,243,000 after purchasing an additional 358,780 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $47,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $432.15. The stock had a trading volume of 232,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,892. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $306.63 and a one year high of $446.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $430.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.51.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

