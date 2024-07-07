Family Firm Inc. Purchases 1,244 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,048 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,322,000 after purchasing an additional 204,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,845,000 after acquiring an additional 427,952 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.81. 219,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,209. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

