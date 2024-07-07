Family Firm Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,843,000 after acquiring an additional 81,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,289 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,101,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,971,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,593,000 after buying an additional 972,531 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.18 and its 200 day moving average is $199.59.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.