Financial Comparison: International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Free Report) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Alight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alight $3.41 billion 1.17 -$345.00 million ($0.62) -11.45

International Monetary Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alight.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A Alight -9.19% 5.14% 2.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Alight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

96.7% of Alight shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Alight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for International Monetary Systems and Alight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Alight 0 0 9 0 3.00

Alight has a consensus target price of $11.72, suggesting a potential upside of 65.10%. Given Alight’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alight is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Summary

Alight beats International Monetary Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems Ltd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

About Alight

Alight, Inc. provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software. The Professional Services segment offers consulting offerings, such as cloud advisory, deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms. The company provides Alight Worklife, an intuitive, cloud-based employee engagement platform. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

