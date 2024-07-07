First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of First Capital stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $100.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.63.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

First Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. First Capital’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

