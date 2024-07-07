First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.44. 642,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,433. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average of $53.51. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

