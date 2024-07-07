Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Down 1.6 %

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.70. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $34.59.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.94%.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

