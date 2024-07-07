Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 52,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,888,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $180.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.93 and its 200-day moving average is $176.36.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

