Fortem Financial Group LLC Invests $203,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $8,440,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 26.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,432,000 after acquiring an additional 522,608 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,714,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,308,000 after acquiring an additional 374,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AEP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.86. 1,260,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,073. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

