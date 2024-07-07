FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Shares Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 166,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,409 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $185.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.33.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

